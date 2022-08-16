Home>>
Awaken Lion dance drama draws on China's rich cultural heritage
(People's Daily App) 14:05, August 16, 2022
Awaken Lion is China’s first epic dance drama based on the theme of Guangdong lion dancing.
“Awaken Lion” tells the story of the 1841 Sanyuanli Uprising during the Opium War, the Chinese people’s first victory of resistance against foreign aggression. The spirit of this uprising has been passed down through generations, and is displayed in this drama.
Technically, “Awaken Lion” is a combination of classical Chinese dance and traditional lion dance, a blend of delicacy and force, rich in strength and beauty.
(Video Source: Global People magazine)
