Enjoy Spring Festival with Pan: Spring cleaning

(People's Daily App) 15:37, January 18, 2023

Today is Wednesday, January 18, 2023, the 27th day of the 12th lunar month on the traditional Chinese lunar calendar. The Chinese mainland this year enjoys a seven-day Spring Festival holiday starting January 21.

Spring cleaning is a traditional Chinese custom to welcome the Chinese new year. Cleaning the house is an expression of hope for the new year.

