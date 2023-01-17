Tourists enjoy Spring Festival atmosphere in Shenyang, NE China
Tourists take photos of Chinese lanterns in front of the Shenyang Palace Museum in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 15, 2023. As the Year of the Rabbit approaches, various colourful Chinese lanterns appeared at the core area of the ancient city of Shenyang, attracting many citizens and tourists here to enjoy lively Spring Festival atmosphere. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
