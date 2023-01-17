Tourists enjoy Spring Festival atmosphere in Shenyang, NE China

Xinhua) 09:49, January 17, 2023

Tourists take photos of Chinese lanterns in front of the Shenyang Palace Museum in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 15, 2023. As the Year of the Rabbit approaches, various colourful Chinese lanterns appeared at the core area of the ancient city of Shenyang, attracting many citizens and tourists here to enjoy lively Spring Festival atmosphere. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Tourists take photos of Chinese lanterns in front of the Shenyang Palace Museum in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 15, 2023. As the Year of the Rabbit approaches, various colourful Chinese lanterns appeared at the core area of the ancient city of Shenyang, attracting many citizens and tourists here to enjoy lively Spring Festival atmosphere. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Tourists enjoy Chinese lanterns in front of the Shenyang Palace Museum in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 15, 2023. As the Year of the Rabbit approaches, various colourful Chinese lanterns appeared at the core area of the ancient city of Shenyang, attracting many citizens and tourists here to enjoy lively Spring Festival atmosphere. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo shows rabbit-themed Chinese lanterns at the square in front of the Shenyang Palace Museum in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 15, 2023. As the Year of the Rabbit approaches, various colourful Chinese lanterns appeared at the core area of the ancient city of Shenyang, attracting many citizens and tourists here to enjoy lively Spring Festival atmosphere. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Tourists enjoy Chinese lanterns in front of the Shenyang Palace Museum in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 15, 2023. As the Year of the Rabbit approaches, various colourful Chinese lanterns appeared at the core area of the ancient city of Shenyang, attracting many citizens and tourists here to enjoy lively Spring Festival atmosphere. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)