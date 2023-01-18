In pics: snow scenery across China

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 14, 2023 shows the snow scenery of Pingyao Ancient Town in Jinzhong City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo by Liang Shengren/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 15, 2023 shows the snow scenery of the Geyuan Garden in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 15, 2023 shows the snow scenery of the ancient town of Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Yang Dong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 13, 2023 shows the snow scenery of Jinshanling Great Wall in Luanping County of north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Zhou Wanping/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 15, 2023 shows a view of snow-covered terraced fields in Xiangfen County of Linfen City, north China's Shanxi Province. (Photo by Li Xianjun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 15, 2023 shows the snow scenery of Tianjing Lake in Tongling, east China's Anhui Province. (Photo by Guo Shining/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 15, 2023 shows a view of snow-covered terraced fields in Shexian County of Handan, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Hao Qunying/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 16, 2023 shows snow-covered villages and roads in Maoping Township of Zigui County in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Wang Huifu/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 15, 2023 shows the snow scenery of Meiyuan garden in Suqian, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Xu Changliang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 15, 2023 shows the snow scenery of Danxia landform, characterized by reddish sandstone features, in Zhangye, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Photo by Wang Chao/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 15, 2023 shows the snow scenery of Donghu Lake scenic area in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 15, 2023 shows the snow scenery of Shantang ancient street in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Hang Xingwei/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 14, 2023 shows the snow scenery along the Yellow River in Gaoqing County, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Zhang Weitang/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 16, 2023 shows the snow scenery of Tianmenshan scenic area in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Shao Ying/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 16, 2023 shows the snow scenery of ancient buildings in Yunmeng County of Xiaogan City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)

