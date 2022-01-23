Home>>
Snow scenery of Wangjinglou section of Great Wall in Beijing
(Xinhua) 15:38, January 23, 2022
|Photo taken on Jan. 22, 2022 shows the snow-covered Xiannyulou section of the Great Wall in the border area between Luanping County in north China's Hebei Province and Miyun District of Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
