People celebrate upcoming Spring Festival across China

Xinhua) 08:29, January 19, 2023

Villagers perform lion dance to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival in Xianju County of Taizhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 18, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Wang Huabin/Xinhua)

A villager carrying a festive decoration on the back is pictured in a market in Jingzi Town of Shuangfeng County, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 18, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Li Jianxin/Xinhua)

People enjoy lanterns in Zhengding County of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 18, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Zhang Xiaofeng/Xinhua)

People buy festive decorations ahead of the Spring Festival in Jianhe County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 18, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Wan Wenjie/Xinhua)

People perform drums to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 18, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

A girl is pictured at a festival market ahead of the Spring Festival in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 18, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

People select festive decorations ahead of the Spring Festival in Cengong County of Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 17, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Hu Panxue/Xinhua)

People enjoy lanterns in Xuan'en County of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 17, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Chen Xukai/Xinhua)

People enjoy lanterns in Xuan'en County of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 17, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)