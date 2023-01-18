Dazzling Spring Festival lantern show kicks off in Sichuan

(People's Daily App) 16:20, January 18, 2023

The 29th Zigong International Lantern Festival kicks off on Tuesday in Zigong, Sichuan Province. With the easing of COVID-19 restrictions this year, Zigong is expected to welcome more visitors to enjoy the sparkling lights and embrace the Year of the Rabbit.

Zigong Lantern Festival is one of the largest folk cultural activities in China and generally lasts around a month. This festival attracts people from China and around the world.

