In pics: Spring Festival travel rush in Shenzhen, south China

Xinhua) 15:02, January 19, 2023

Passengers wait to board trains at Shenzhen North railway station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2023. The railway station has witnessed peaks in the number of passengers in recent days and hit a single-day record of 275,000 passenger trips on Wednesday during the Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Passengers prepare to board trains at Shenzhen North railway station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2023. The railway station has witnessed peaks in the number of passengers in recent days and hit a single-day record of 275,000 passenger trips on Wednesday during the Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Passengers line up to board trains at Shenzhen North railway station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2023. The railway station has witnessed peaks in the number of passengers in recent days and hit a single-day record of 275,000 passenger trips on Wednesday during the Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Passengers check the train information at Shenzhen North railway station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2023. The railway station has witnessed peaks in the number of passengers in recent days and hit a single-day record of 275,000 passenger trips on Wednesday during the Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Passengers are seen at Shenzhen North railway station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2023. The railway station has witnessed peaks in the number of passengers in recent days and hit a single-day record of 275,000 passenger trips on Wednesday during the Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Passengers prepare to board trains at Shenzhen North railway station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2023. The railway station has witnessed peaks in the number of passengers in recent days and hit a single-day record of 275,000 passenger trips on Wednesday during the Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)