In pics: Spring Festival travel rush in Shenzhen, south China
Passengers wait to board trains at Shenzhen North railway station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2023. The railway station has witnessed peaks in the number of passengers in recent days and hit a single-day record of 275,000 passenger trips on Wednesday during the Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
Passengers prepare to board trains at Shenzhen North railway station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2023. The railway station has witnessed peaks in the number of passengers in recent days and hit a single-day record of 275,000 passenger trips on Wednesday during the Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
Passengers line up to board trains at Shenzhen North railway station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2023. The railway station has witnessed peaks in the number of passengers in recent days and hit a single-day record of 275,000 passenger trips on Wednesday during the Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
Passengers check the train information at Shenzhen North railway station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2023. The railway station has witnessed peaks in the number of passengers in recent days and hit a single-day record of 275,000 passenger trips on Wednesday during the Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
Passengers are seen at Shenzhen North railway station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2023. The railway station has witnessed peaks in the number of passengers in recent days and hit a single-day record of 275,000 passenger trips on Wednesday during the Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
Passengers prepare to board trains at Shenzhen North railway station in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2023. The railway station has witnessed peaks in the number of passengers in recent days and hit a single-day record of 275,000 passenger trips on Wednesday during the Spring Festival travel rush. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)
Photos
Related Stories
- Spring Festival decorations seen across China
- China predicts two-fold border crossings increase during Spring Festival holiday
- Workers in SW China maintain aircrafts for flight safety during Spring Festival travel rush
- People in Shanghai prepare for Spring Festival
- People celebrate upcoming Spring Festival across China
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.