Workers in SW China maintain aircrafts for flight safety during Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 09:20, January 19, 2023

A maintenance worker of China Southern Airlines performs aircraft de-icing and anti-icing at Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 17, 2023. To ensure flight safety during the Spring Festival travel rush, aircraft maintenance workers have been working late hours to perform aircraft de-icing and anti-icing of aircrafts at Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport amid the cold weather. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A maintenance worker of China Southern Airlines performs aircraft de-icing and anti-icing at Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 17, 2023.

A maintenance worker of China Southern Airlines checks an aircraft engine before de-icing process at Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 17, 2023. To ensure flight safety during the Spring Festival travel rush, aircraft maintenance workers have been working late hours to perform aircraft de-icing and anti-icing of aircrafts at Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport amid the cold weather. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A maintenance worker of China Southern Airlines performs aircraft de-icing and anti-icing at Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 17, 2023.

A maintenance worker of China Southern Airlines checks an aircraft after its de-icing process at Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 17, 2023.

A maintenance worker of China Southern Airlines measures the temperature of an aircraft component at Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 17, 2023. To ensure flight safety during the Spring Festival travel rush, aircraft maintenance workers have been working late hours to perform aircraft de-icing and anti-icing of aircrafts at Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport amid the cold weather. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

A maintenance worker of China Southern Airlines checks an aircraft after its de-icing process at Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 17, 2023.

A maintenance worker of China Southern Airlines performs aircraft de-icing and anti-icing at Guiyang Longdongbao International Airport in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 17, 2023.

