Train maintenance carried out in Changsha during Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 10:30, January 18, 2023

A staff member operates a safety interlock monitoring system at the Changsha West bullet train maintenance base in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 17, 2023. Staff members at the Changsha West bullet train maintenance base have been performing tasks during the first Spring Festival travel rush since the facility opened at the end of 2022. Using a digital and smart safety interlock monitoring system, the base has realized intelligent monitoring of bullet train operation with fewer workload and safety risks. (Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai)

A staff member tests devices inside a bullet train cockpit at the Changsha West bullet train maintenance base in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 17, 2023.

A staff member is on duty at a command center of the Changsha West bullet train maintenance base in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 17, 2023.

A staff member checks on a bullet train at the Changsha West bullet train maintenance base in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 16, 2023.

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 17, 2023 shows bullet trains at the Changsha West bullet train maintenance base in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province.

Bullet trains are parked at the Changsha West bullet train maintenance base in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 17, 2023.

This drone photo taken on Jan. 17, 2023 shows bullet trains parked at the Changsha West bullet train maintenance base in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province.

