People on their way for family reunions during Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 08:56, January 18, 2023

A family is reunited at the exit of Lanzhou Railway Station in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 16, 2023. China's Spring Festival travel rush kicked off on Jan. 7 this year and Chinese people are on their way to have a reunion with their loved ones. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A girl kisses her father who came to pick her up at the Liuzhou Railway Station in Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Jan. 14, 2023. China's Spring Festival travel rush kicked off on Jan. 7 this year and Chinese people are on their way to have a reunion with their loved ones. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A woman hugs her sister who came to pick her up at the Lanzhou Railway Station in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 16, 2023. China's Spring Festival travel rush kicked off on Jan. 7 this year and Chinese people are on their way to have a reunion with their loved ones. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A woman and her child wait for the man of the family at the Lanzhou Railway Station in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 16, 2023. China's Spring Festival travel rush kicked off on Jan. 7 this year and Chinese people are on their way to have a reunion with their loved ones. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A family is reunited at the exit of Lanzhou Railway Station in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, Jan. 16, 2023. China's Spring Festival travel rush kicked off on Jan. 7 this year and Chinese people are on their way to have a reunion with their loved ones. (Xinhua/Chen Bin)

A little girl runs into her mother's arms at the Kunming Changshui International Airport in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 15, 2023. China's Spring Festival travel rush kicked off on Jan. 7 this year and Chinese people are on their way to have a reunion with their loved ones. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A woman presents a bouquet to her husband who has just arrived at Chengdu East Railway Station in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 16, 2023. China's Spring Festival travel rush kicked off on Jan. 7 this year and Chinese people are on their way to have a reunion with their loved ones. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

A girl hugs her grandfather who came to pick her up at the Kunming Changshui International Airport in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 15, 2023. China's Spring Festival travel rush kicked off on Jan. 7 this year and Chinese people are on their way to have a reunion with their loved ones. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A woman hugs her boyfriend who came to pick her up at the Guiyang North Railway Station in Guiyang City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 13, 2023. China's Spring Festival travel rush kicked off on Jan. 7 this year and Chinese people are on their way to have a reunion with their loved ones. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A man holds his grandson in arms after going out of Hohhot East Railway Station in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2023. China's Spring Festival travel rush kicked off on Jan. 7 this year and Chinese people are on their way to have a reunion with their loved ones. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A woman hugs her daughter who came to pick her up at the Kunming Changshui International Airport in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 15, 2023. China's Spring Festival travel rush kicked off on Jan. 7 this year and Chinese people are on their way to have a reunion with their loved ones. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A woman hugs her daughter at the exit of Hohhot East Railway Station in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Jan. 15, 2023. China's Spring Festival travel rush kicked off on Jan. 7 this year and Chinese people are on their way to have a reunion with their loved ones. (Xinhua/Liu Lei)

A girl gives a high-five to her grandfather who came to pick her up at the Kunming Changshui International Airport in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 15, 2023. China's Spring Festival travel rush kicked off on Jan. 7 this year and Chinese people are on their way to have a reunion with their loved ones. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

A woman (C front) is about to hug her granddaughter who came to pick her up at the Nanjing South Railway Station in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 15, 2023. China's Spring Festival travel rush kicked off on Jan. 7 this year and Chinese people are on their way to have a reunion with their loved ones. (Xinhua/Zhang Meng)

