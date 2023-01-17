Home>>
China intensifies drunk driving checks for Spring Festival holiday season
(Xinhua) 15:24, January 17, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police launched a national campaign against driving under the influence of alcohol on Tuesday as the Spring Festival approaches.
A tough stance against drunk driving will be maintained, said the traffic management division of the Ministry of Public Security, adding that traffic police nationwide will step up checks particularly in the rural areas.
The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, is the most important traditional Chinese festival for family reunions. It falls on Jan. 22 this year.
