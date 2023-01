Temporary night trains added during Spring Festival travel rush in east China

Xinhua) 08:26, January 16, 2023

This photo taken on Jan. 14, 2023 shows Spring Festival ornaments on train No.G9480 travelling from east China's Shanghai to Bozhou in east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

The Hefei branch of China Railway Shanghai Bureau Group Co., Ltd. has added temporary night trains to meet the needs of travellers during the Spring Festival travel rush.

Wang Hao (R), crew member of train No.G9480, helps a passenger get on the train at Hefei Railway Station in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, on the early morning of Jan. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A passenger shows his New Year goods aboard train No.G9480 travelling from east China's Shanghai to Bozhou in east China's Anhui Province on the early morning of Jan. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Passengers take selfies aboard train No.G9480 travelling from east China's Shanghai to Bozhou in east China's Anhui Province on the early morning of Jan. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Crew member Wang Hao (back) helps a passenger settle his luggage aboard train No.G9480 travelling from east China's Shanghai to Bozhou in east China's Anhui Province on the early morning of Jan. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A passenger is asleep aboard train No.G9480 travelling from east China's Shanghai to Bozhou in east China's Anhui Province on the early morning of Jan. 14, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Wang Hao, crew member of train No.G9480, decorates a train car with Spring Festival ornaments before the train leaves Bozhou South Railway Station in Bozhou, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

This photo taken on the early morning of Jan. 14, 2023 shows a passenger holding her baby aboard train No.G9480 travelling from east China's Shanghai to Bozhou in east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

