Villagers in north China write Spring Festival couplets to welcome Chinese Lunar New Year

Xinhua) 10:21, January 14, 2023

Villagers write Spring Festival couplets in Sidi Village, Wenxi County of Yuncheng City, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 13, 2023. Rich in couplet culture, the village of Sidi recently organized villagers to write Spring Festival couplets to welcome the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

