Dongji fish market in northeast China enters peak season as Spring Festival approaches

Xinhua) 16:33, January 12, 2023

Fish products are displayed at Dongji fish market, literally meaning the easternmost fish market, in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

As the Spring Festival approaches, Dongji fish market in Fuyuan has entered its peak season, with daily online sales exceeding 300,000 yuan (about 44,307 U.S. dollars).

Fuyuan, China's easternmost city, is dubbed "capital of freshwater fish in China," as the rivers here have an abundance of freshwater fish. With the help of local government, Dongji fish market has been built and turned into one of the main freshwater fish trade markets in China.

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 9, 2023 shows a view of Dongji fish market, literally meaning the easternmost fish market, in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A fishmonger sells a fish weighing 25 kg at Dongji fish market, literally meaning the easternmost fish market, in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Fish products (R, front) are displayed at Dongji fish market, literally meaning the easternmost fish market, in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A fishmonger displays a fish at Dongji fish market, literally meaning the easternmost fish market, in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

A fishmonger (L) packs fish products at Dongji fish market, literally meaning the easternmost fish market, in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Packed fish products are loaded onto a vehicle at Dongji fish market, literally meaning the easternmost fish market, in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Fishmonger Zhang Yunhao packs fish products at Dongji fish market, literally meaning the easternmost fish market, in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Fish products are displayed at Dongji fish market, literally meaning the easternmost fish market, in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Customers select fish products at Dongji fish market, literally meaning the easternmost fish market, in Fuyuan City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 9, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

