Major Spring Festival shopping markets bustling in Xi 'an, NW China
People shop for the upcoming Spring Festival at a market in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
As the Spring Festival approaches, major Spring Festival shopping markets in Xi 'an are bustling.
People select lanterns for the upcoming Spring Festival at a market in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
People shop for the upcoming Spring Festival at a market in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
Lanterns are seen for sale at a market in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
People shop for the upcoming Spring Festival at a market in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
People shop for the upcoming Spring Festival at a market in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)
