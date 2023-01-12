We Are China

Major Spring Festival shopping markets bustling in Xi 'an, NW China

Xinhua) 08:13, January 12, 2023

People shop for the upcoming Spring Festival at a market in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

As the Spring Festival approaches, major Spring Festival shopping markets in Xi 'an are bustling.

People select lanterns for the upcoming Spring Festival at a market in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

People shop for the upcoming Spring Festival at a market in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

Lanterns are seen for sale at a market in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

People shop for the upcoming Spring Festival at a market in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

People shop for the upcoming Spring Festival at a market in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

