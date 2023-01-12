Markets across China full of vitality as Spring Festival draws near

Residents shop for the Spring Festival at a mall in Haigang economic development zone of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 10, 2023. Markets across the country are full of vitality as the Spring Festival draws near. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

People buy decorations for the Spring Festival at a market in Danzhai County, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 10, 2023. Markets across the country are full of vitality as the Spring Festival draws near. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 10, 2023 shows red lanterns at a fair in Difang Town of Pingyi County, Linyi City, east China's Shandong Province. Markets across the country are full of vitality as the Spring Festival draws near. (Photo by Wu Jiquan/Xinhua)

People buy flowers at a flower planting base in Hancun Town of Zhaoxian County, Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 10, 2023. Markets across the country are full of vitality as the Spring Festival draws near. (Photo by Zhu Tao/Xinhua)

A staff member arranges flowers for sale at a flower planting base in Feixi County, Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 10, 2023. Markets across the country are full of vitality as the Spring Festival draws near. (Photo by Chen Jiale/Xinhua)

People shop for the Spring Festival at a supermarket in Lianyun District of Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 10, 2023. Markets across the country are full of vitality as the Spring Festival draws near. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

Residents shop the Spring Festival decorations at a market in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Jan. 10, 2023. Markets across the country are full of vitality as the Spring Festival draws near. (Photo by Hao Yaxin/Xinhua)

People select decorations for the Spring Festival at a local market in Yiyang Subdistrict of Changning City, central China's Hunan Province, Jan. 11, 2023. Markets across the country are full of vitality as the Spring Festival draws near. (Photo by Zhou Xiuyuchun/Xinhua)

A vendor arranges lanterns at a market in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 11, 2023. Markets across the country are full of vitality as the Spring Festival draws near. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

A woman shops at a market in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 11, 2023. Markets across the country are full of vitality as the Spring Festival draws near. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Customers shop at a market in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 11, 2023. Markets across the country are full of vitality as the Spring Festival draws near. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo shows a variety of decorations for the Spring Festival at a market in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 11, 2023. Markets across the country are full of vitality as the Spring Festival draws near. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Customers shop at a market in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 11, 2023. Markets across the country are full of vitality as the Spring Festival draws near. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Customers shop at a market in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 11, 2023. Markets across the country are full of vitality as the Spring Festival draws near. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo shows a variety of decorations for the Spring Festival at a market in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 11, 2023. Markets across the country are full of vitality as the Spring Festival draws near. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

