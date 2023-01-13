Local residents shop for upcoming Spring Festival in Suifenhe, NE China

January 13, 2023

Local residents buy fried dough twist (or Mahua), a traditional Chinese snack, at an open air market for Spring Festival goods in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, many citizens in Suifenhe flocked to local markets to make special purchases for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Local residents shop at an open air market for Spring Festival goods in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, many citizens in Suifenhe flocked to local markets to make special purchases for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Local residents buy candies at an open air market for Spring Festival goods in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, many citizens in Suifenhe flocked to local markets to make special purchases for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Local residents buy seafood at an open air market for Spring Festival goods in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, many citizens in Suifenhe flocked to local markets to make special purchases for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Local residents shop at an open air market for Spring Festival goods in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, many citizens in Suifenhe flocked to local markets to make special purchases for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Local residents pick Spring Festival couplets at an open air market in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, many citizens in Suifenhe flocked to local markets to make special purchases for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Local residents buy nuts at an open air market for Spring Festival goods in Suifenhe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 12, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, many citizens in Suifenhe flocked to local markets to make special purchases for the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

