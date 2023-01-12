Performance held to greet upcoming Spring Festival in Huzhou, E China
A volunteer plays Erhu, a Chinese musical instrument, at an auditorium in Shijiaqiao Village of Wuxing District in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 11, 2023. The performance was held to greet the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Actresses dance during a performance at an auditorium in Shijiaqiao Village of Wuxing District in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 11, 2023. The performance was held to greet the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Actors perform for villagers at a plaza in Shijiaqiao Village of Wuxing District in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 11, 2023. The performance was held to greet the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Villagers applaud a performance at an auditorium in Shijiaqiao Village of Wuxing District in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 11, 2023. The performance was held to greet the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Dongji fish market in northeast China enters peak season as Spring Festival approaches
- Markets across China full of vitality as Spring Festival draws near
- Feature: Spring Festival gathering inspires Chinese people in Iran
- Chinese villages gear up for Spring Festival with experience from earlier infection peak
- Major Spring Festival shopping markets bustling in Xi 'an, NW China
- Ready-to-cook dishes becoming a hit for upcoming Spring Festival
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.