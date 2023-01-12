Performance held to greet upcoming Spring Festival in Huzhou, E China

Xinhua) 16:47, January 12, 2023

A volunteer plays Erhu, a Chinese musical instrument, at an auditorium in Shijiaqiao Village of Wuxing District in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 11, 2023. The performance was held to greet the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Actresses dance during a performance at an auditorium in Shijiaqiao Village of Wuxing District in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 11, 2023. The performance was held to greet the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Actors perform for villagers at a plaza in Shijiaqiao Village of Wuxing District in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 11, 2023. The performance was held to greet the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Villagers applaud a performance at an auditorium in Shijiaqiao Village of Wuxing District in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 11, 2023. The performance was held to greet the upcoming Spring Festival. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

