In pics: red lanterns set for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Visitors take photos under red lanterns set for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Visitors take photos of red lanterns set for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Red lanterns set for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year are seen at Thean Hou Temple in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)
Photos
