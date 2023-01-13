Food processing enterprises in N China's Yitian ramp up production for upcoming Spring Festival
Employees work in a sausage factory in Yutian County, Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 12, 2023. The food processing enterprises in Yutian ramped up production to meet the market demands for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Employees work in a sausage factory in Yutian County, Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 12, 2023. The food processing enterprises in Yutian ramped up production to meet the market demands for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Employees work in a sausage factory in Yutian County, Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 12, 2023. The food processing enterprises in Yutian ramped up production to meet the market demands for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Employees work in a sausage factory in Yutian County, Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 12, 2023. The food processing enterprises in Yutian ramped up production to meet the market demands for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Local residents shop for upcoming Spring Festival in Suifenhe, NE China
- Performance held to greet upcoming Spring Festival in Huzhou, E China
- Chinese painting exhibition extends spring festival greetings to Sydneysiders
- Young maintenance worker checks bullet trains for Spring Festival travel rush
- Dongji fish market in northeast China enters peak season as Spring Festival approaches
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.