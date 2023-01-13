Food processing enterprises in N China's Yitian ramp up production for upcoming Spring Festival

Xinhua) 15:13, January 13, 2023

Employees work in a sausage factory in Yutian County, Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 12, 2023. The food processing enterprises in Yutian ramped up production to meet the market demands for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Employees work in a sausage factory in Yutian County, Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 12, 2023. The food processing enterprises in Yutian ramped up production to meet the market demands for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Employees work in a sausage factory in Yutian County, Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 12, 2023. The food processing enterprises in Yutian ramped up production to meet the market demands for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Employees work in a sausage factory in Yutian County, Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 12, 2023. The food processing enterprises in Yutian ramped up production to meet the market demands for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)