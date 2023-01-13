In pics: Markets bustle in Xi'an as Spring Festival draws near

People's Daily Online) 16:30, January 13, 2023

Photo shows a variety of decorations for the upcoming Spring Festival at a market in Xi’an city, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. (People’s Daily Online/Jia Kailu)

As the Spring Festival approaches, markets for Chinese New Year decorations in Xi’an city, northwest China’s Shaanxi Province have been filled with bustle and activity.

