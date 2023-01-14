Spring Festival fair held in Fengrun District, north China
Customers visit a Spring Festival fair in Fengrun District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 12, 2023.
A Spring Festival fair themed on intangible cultural heritage was held in Fengrun District of Tangshan, selling chess-shaped sesame seed cakes, sesame seed candies and other traditional foods. Intangible cultural heritages including Pingju Opera, paper cutting, and calabash pyrography were also presented at the fair. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)
Customers walk out of a Spring Festival fair in Fengrun District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 12, 2023.
Customers shop at a Spring Festival fair in Fengrun District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 12, 2023.
Customers shop at a Spring Festival fair in Fengrun District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 12, 2023.
A Pingju opera enthusiast performs at a Spring Festival fair in Fengrun District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 12, 2023.
Customers visit a Spring Festival fair in Fengrun District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 12, 2023.
An artist demonstrates embroidery skills at a Spring Festival fair in Fengrun District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 12, 2023.
Gu Xiaoguang (1st R), an intangible cultural heritage inheritor of the making skills of chess-shaped sesame seed cakes, makes the cakes at a Spring Festival fair in Fengrun District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 12, 2023.
Customers shop at a Spring Festival fair in Fengrun District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 12, 2023.
Photos
