Citizens in NE China’s Shenyang purchase for Spring Festival

Xinhua) 16:23, January 14, 2023

Local residents buy fried dough twist (or Mahua), a traditional Chinese snack, at an open air market for Spring Festival goods in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 12, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, many citizens in Shenyang flocked to local markets to make special purchases for the festival. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Local residents buy Spring Festival couplets at an open air market for Spring Festival goods in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 12, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, many citizens in Shenyang flocked to local markets to make special purchases for the festival. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

A child holds a sugar painting in the shape of rabbit at an open air market for Spring Festival goods in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 12, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, many citizens in Shenyang flocked to local markets to make special purchases for the festival. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Local residents shop at an open air market for Spring Festival goods in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 12, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, many citizens in Shenyang flocked to local markets to make special purchases for the festival. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

A vendor sells cartoon balloons at an open air market for Spring Festival goods in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 12, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, many citizens in Shenyang flocked to local markets to make special purchases for the festival. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

A resident picks out a toy windmill at an open air market for Spring Festival goods in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 12, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, many citizens in Shenyang flocked to local markets to make special purchases for the festival. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

