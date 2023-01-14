Citizens in NE China’s Shenyang purchase for Spring Festival
Local residents buy fried dough twist (or Mahua), a traditional Chinese snack, at an open air market for Spring Festival goods in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 12, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, many citizens in Shenyang flocked to local markets to make special purchases for the festival. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
Local residents buy Spring Festival couplets at an open air market for Spring Festival goods in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 12, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, many citizens in Shenyang flocked to local markets to make special purchases for the festival. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
A child holds a sugar painting in the shape of rabbit at an open air market for Spring Festival goods in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 12, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, many citizens in Shenyang flocked to local markets to make special purchases for the festival. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
Local residents shop at an open air market for Spring Festival goods in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 12, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, many citizens in Shenyang flocked to local markets to make special purchases for the festival. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
A vendor sells cartoon balloons at an open air market for Spring Festival goods in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 12, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, many citizens in Shenyang flocked to local markets to make special purchases for the festival. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
A resident picks out a toy windmill at an open air market for Spring Festival goods in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 12, 2023. As the Chinese Lunar New Year approaches, many citizens in Shenyang flocked to local markets to make special purchases for the festival. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Spring Festival fair held in Fengrun District, north China
- Villagers in north China write Spring Festival couplets to welcome Chinese Lunar New Year
- Shanghai Disney Resort gearing up for Spring Festival celebrations
- In pics: red lanterns set for upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- In pics: Markets bustle in Xi'an as Spring Festival draws near
- Food processing enterprises in N China's Yitian ramp up production for upcoming Spring Festival
- Local residents shop for upcoming Spring Festival in Suifenhe, NE China
- Performance held to greet upcoming Spring Festival in Huzhou, E China
- Chinese painting exhibition extends spring festival greetings to Sydneysiders
- Young maintenance worker checks bullet trains for Spring Festival travel rush
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.