In pics: Commercial street in N China's Tianjin immersed in festive atmosphere
(People's Daily Online) 10:35, January 16, 2023
|Photo shows an adult and a child wearing headwear with traditional Chinese elements on a traditional Chinese style commercial street in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (People's Daily Online/Tao Jian)
A traditional Chinese style commercial street in north China's Tianjin Municipality has been immersed in a festive atmosphere and seen growing numbers of customers shopping for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in recent days.
