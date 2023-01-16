In pics: Commercial street in N China's Tianjin immersed in festive atmosphere

People's Daily Online) 10:35, January 16, 2023

Photo shows an adult and a child wearing headwear with traditional Chinese elements on a traditional Chinese style commercial street in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (People's Daily Online/Tao Jian)

A traditional Chinese style commercial street in north China's Tianjin Municipality has been immersed in a festive atmosphere and seen growing numbers of customers shopping for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in recent days.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Du Mingming)