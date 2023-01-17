Home>>
Spring Festival cultural tourism activities commence in Xi'an
(People's Daily App) 14:12, January 17, 2023
The Grand Tang Mall was lit up on Saturday night in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, as the city launched cultural tourism activities in the theme of the Chinese New Year. The activities feature cultural sharing, ecological leisure, happiness, and wellbeing.
(Produced by Sun Ting, Du Jieqiong and Dong Feng)
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
