China predicts two-fold border crossings increase during Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua) 10:40, January 19, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's National Immigration Administration estimates that the average daily number of exits and entries during the seven-day Spring Festival holiday will hit 600,000 this year, up around two-folds from the same period in 2022.

The administration has urged immigration authorities across the country to prepare well for traveling peaks during the upcoming festival, and to enhance customs clearance efficiency, in order to restrict the waiting time of Chinese citizens to within 30 minutes.

Land ports adjoining Hong Kong and Macao are expected to report increasingly higher passenger traffic in particular, said the administration.

The Spring Festival holiday, an occasion when Chinese people traditionally travel home for family reunions, runs from Jan. 21 to 27 this year.

