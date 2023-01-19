Spring Festival decorations seen across China

Xinhua) 14:26, January 19, 2023

Lanterns are installed on wooden stilted buildings in Shadaogou Township, Xuan'en County, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 18, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Chen Xukai/Xinhua)

New year celebratory installations are seen at a scenic area in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Jan. 18, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

People select new year decorations at a market in Zhengding County of Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 18, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Zhang Xiaofeng/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 17, 2023 shows the night view near Huanghelou, or Yellow Crane Tower, in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Zhao Jun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2023 shows the night view of a street in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Wang Peike/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2023 shows the night view in Nanyue Township of Hengyang City, central China's Hunan Province. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Cao Zhengping/Xinhua)

New year celebratory installations are seen at a park in Luzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jan. 16, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Liu Xueyi/Xinhua)

