People Watch seagulls during Spring Festival holiday in E China's Shandong

Xinhua) 08:26, January 28, 2023

Visitors watch seagulls in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

QINGDAO, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) -- Watching seagulls during the Spring Festival holiday is a tradition in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. Nowadays, with the improvement of ecological environment, the species of seagulls in Qingdao has increased to over 20 and the amount has surpassed 100, 000.

Visitors interact with seagulls at the Zhanqiao bridge scenic spot in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Visitors interact with seagulls at the Zhanqiao bridge scenic spot in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Visitors watch seagulls at the Zhanqiao bridge scenic spot in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Visitors watch seagulls at the Zhanqiao bridge scenic spot in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

