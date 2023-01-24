Medical staff stick to posts during Spring Festival

Xinhua) 10:15, January 24, 2023

A medical worker checks the condition of a patient at the emergency department of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 21, 2023. Medical staff stick to their posts during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

A medical worker talks with the relatives of a patient at the emergency department of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 21, 2023. Medical staff stick to their posts during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Medical staff work at the emergency department of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 21, 2023. Medical staff stick to their posts during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Medical staff work at the emergency department of the Second Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 21, 2023. Medical staff stick to their posts during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Medical staff check the condition of a patient at the intensive care unit of Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Chinese Medicine in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 21, 2023. Medical staff stick to their posts during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A medical worker checks the body temperature of a patient at the emergency department of Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Chinese Medicine in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 21, 2023. Medical staff stick to their posts during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A doctor talks with a patient at the emergency department of Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Chinese Medicine in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 21, 2023. Medical staff stick to their posts during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Medical staff transfer a patient at Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Chinese Medicine in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 21, 2023. Medical staff stick to their posts during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A medical worker checks the condition of a patient at the emergency department of Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Chinese Medicine in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 21, 2023. Medical staff stick to their posts during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

