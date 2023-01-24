Chinese Lunar New Year celebrated across world

Xinhua) 09:08, January 24, 2023

Participants perform during the Chinese New Year parade in Paris, France, on Jan. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People participate in the Chinese New Year parade in Paris, France, on Jan. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

People attend the Chinese New Year parade in Paris, France, on Jan. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

This photo taken on Jan. 22, 2023 shows the city hall of Dublin lit up in red to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Liu Xiaoming/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 22, 2023 shows the Guinness Storehouse lit up in red to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Liu Xiaoming/Xinhua)

Lion dance performers perform on poles during the Chinese New Year celebration at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, Jan. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Lion dance performers perform on poles during the Chinese New Year celebration at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, Jan. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Lion dance performers perform on poles during the Chinese New Year celebration at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, Jan. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Guests dot the "eyes" of a lion dance costume during the Chinese New Year celebration at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, Jan. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

A child holds a lion dance toy during the Chinese New Year celebration at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, Jan. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

People pose for photos during the Chinese New Year celebration at Trafalgar Square in London, Britain, Jan. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Dancers perform during a parade in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Vancouver, Canada, Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Children put on rabbit costumes during a parade in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Vancouver, Canada, Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Dancers perform during a parade in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Vancouver, Canada, Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People perform dragon dance during a parade in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Vancouver, Canada, Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

People participate in a parade in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Vancouver, Canada, Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A performer dressed in a lion dance costume interacts with the crowd during a parade in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Vancouver, Canada, Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 22, 2023 shows the Obelisk lit up in red to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Martin Sabala/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 22, 2023 shows the Obelisk lit up in red to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Martin Sabala/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 22, 2023 shows the Obelisk lit up in red to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Martin Sabala/Xinhua)

A woman shows her paper-cutting work during an event to celebrate the Chinese New Year at the Chinese Cultural Center of Greater Toronto in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

Children dance during an event to celebrate the Chinese New Year at the Chinese Cultural Center of Greater Toronto in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People pose for photos during celebrations of the Chinese New Year in Bogota, Colombia, Jan. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Shengping)

People perform dragon dance to celebrate the Chinese New Year in Bogota, Colombia, Jan. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhou Shengping)

A concert is held in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Brasilia, Brazil, Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

A concert is held in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Brasilia, Brazil, Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

A concert is held in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Brasilia, Brazil, Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Lucio Tavora/Xinhua)

A Chuanju (Sichuan opera) performer interacts with a woman during a carnival celebrating the Chinese New Year in Auckland, New Zealand, Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo by Sun Xueliang/Xinhua)

People watch a lion dance performance during a parade celebrating the Chinese New Year in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

People perform dragon dance in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Milan, Italy, Jan. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

