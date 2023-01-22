Chinese New Year celebrated in Kuala Lumpur

Xinhua) 13:45, January 22, 2023

The Petronas Twin Towers are illuminated in red in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

The Petronas Twin Towers are illuminated in red in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Fireworks spark over the Thean Hou Temple in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

Fireworks spark over the Thean Hou Temple in celebration of the Chinese New Year in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 22, 2023. (Photo by Chong Voon Chung/Xinhua)

