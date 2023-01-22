Buildings lit up in red for Chinese Lunar New Year in New York

Xinhua) 10:26, January 22, 2023

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows the Empire State Building lit up in red for the Chinese Lunar New Year, in New York, the United States. (Photo by Winston Zhou/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows the World Trade Center transportation hub lit up for the Chinese Lunar New Year, in New York, the United States. (Photo by Winston Zhou/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows One World Trade Center displaying patterns for Chinese Lunar New Year, in New York, the United States. (Photo by Winston Zhou/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows the Empire State Building lit up in red for the Chinese Lunar New Year, in New York, the United States. (Photo by Winston Zhou/Xinhua)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows the One World Trade Center lit up for the Chinese Lunar New Year, in New York, the United States. (Photo by Winston Zhou/Xinhua)

