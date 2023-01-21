FM expresses appreciation to diplomats

January 21, 2023

Qin Gang sends festive greetings for Lunar New Year to foreign missions in a video speech. [Photo/mfa.gov.cn]

China will deepen friendship and cooperation with all countries to jointly make new and greater contributions to world peace and prosperity, Foreign Minister Qin Gang said on Friday in a festive greeting message to diplomatic corps in China.

Qin expressed appreciation in a video speech to the diplomatic corps for building bridges of communication and understanding, and strengthening the bond of mutually beneficial cooperation between China and the rest of the world, as he conveyed festive greetings for the Spring Festival, which falls on Sunday.

In retrospect, Qin said the year 2022 was truly eventful for both China and the world as they faced multifaceted challenges such as the pandemic and geopolitical conflicts.

With the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China setting out China's foreign policy goal and reaffirming the country's commitment to building a community with a shared future for mankind,Qin said China's foreign diplomacy will stand firmly on the right side of history and on the side of human progress.

Looking ahead, Qin said China looks forward to a more peaceful and stable world free from war and conflict, and he called on countries to make concerted efforts to preserve peace.

Noting that China follows an independent foreign policy of peace and the path of peaceful development, Qin vowed that China's development will always be a force for peace in the world.

Countries should resolve conflicts and disputes through negotiation and consultation, and support all efforts that are conducive to the peaceful settlement of crises, he added.

Qin urged countries to bolster "unity and cooperation" and discard "fragmentation and confrontation", adding that China will encourage the international community to "reject the outdated Cold War mentality and the pursuit of exclusive circles".

Qin said China will deepen and expand equal, open and cooperative partnerships, and promote coordination and sound interactions among major countries.

It will also enhance friendship, mutual trust and the convergence of interests with neighboring countries, and strengthen unity and friendship with fellow developing countries, he added.

Noting China looks forward to "a more open and integrated world free from seclusion and isolation", Qin said China will continue to provide the world with new opportunities from its progress by remaining firm in advancing high-level opening-up and fostering the new development paradigm at a faster pace.

As the year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping, Qin said China is ready to work with all parties to review past achievements and draw up the blueprint for a new decade of Belt and Road cooperation.

At present, 151 countries and 32 international organizations have joined in the BRI.

"Thanks to the joint efforts of all participants, the BRI has become a sunshine boulevard that connects roads, promotes mutual benefit and brings hearts closer," the foreign minister said.

Qin also noted that China hopes to see "a more prosperous world with greater development, free from wider gaps between North and South".

"The Chinese path to modernization offers a new option for the modernization of humanity, and China will contribute more ideas and strength to making global development more balanced, coordinated and inclusive," he added.

