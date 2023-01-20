Night view of Tangcheng scenic spot in central China

Ecns.cn) 14:20, January 20, 2023

Night view of illuminated Tangcheng scenic spot in Xiangyang, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 18, 2023. A temple fair was held to welcome the Spring Festival in the ancient city. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Dong)

