Rabbit themed exhibition kicks off at National Museum of China

Ecns.cn) 13:54, January 19, 2023

A bronze head of a rabbit, one of the 12 animal head sculptures that formed a zodiac water clock previously standing at Yuanmingyuan, or the Old Summer Palace, is on display at the National Museum of China in Beijing, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)

More than 80 pieces (sets) cultural relics featuring Chinese zodiac culture were exhibited to greet the Year of the Rabbit at the museum.

