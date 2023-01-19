Home>>
Rabbit themed exhibition kicks off at National Museum of China
(Ecns.cn) 13:54, January 19, 2023
A bronze head of a rabbit, one of the 12 animal head sculptures that formed a zodiac water clock previously standing at Yuanmingyuan, or the Old Summer Palace, is on display at the National Museum of China in Beijing, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Tian Yuhao)
More than 80 pieces (sets) cultural relics featuring Chinese zodiac culture were exhibited to greet the Year of the Rabbit at the museum.
Photos
