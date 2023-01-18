Chinese embassy distributes Spring Festival kits to overseas nationals in Nepal

Xinhua) 14:22, January 18, 2023

KATHMANDU, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Nepal hosted a Spring Festival kits distribution ceremony on Tuesday for overseas Chinese ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song handed out Spring Festival kits to representatives of overseas Chinese nationals and students in Kathmandu, which contain local and Chinese foods, as well as Spring Festival couplets, and the Chinese character "Fu" meaning "Good Fortune" or "Blessing."

Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Chen said the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government have always kept in mind the security and well-being of overseas Chinese, and the embassy has been distributing Spring Festival kits since 2021.

The party and the government have shown their care and love for overseas Chinese through the distribution of the kits in the past years, when Chinese nationals in Nepal had gone through an extraordinary journey of fighting COVID-19 with solidarity and cooperation.

Jin Xiaodong, president of the Overseas Chinese Association of Nepal, said the Spring Festival kits embodied the care and love extended by the party and government to overseas Chinese, while Xin Lugao, director of the Confucius Institute at Nepal's Tribhuvan University, said it was "heart-warming" to receive the kits.

The Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year, falls on Sunday this year.

