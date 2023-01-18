Tram featuring Year of Rabbit unveiled in Rome
A tram decorated with paintings themed on the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit is seen in Rome, Italy, Jan. 17, 2023. A tram featuring the Year of the Rabbit was unveiled here on Tuesday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A tram decorated with paintings themed on the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit is seen in Rome, Italy, Jan. 17, 2023. A tram featuring the Year of the Rabbit was unveiled here on Tuesday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A tram decorated with paintings themed on the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit is seen in Rome, Italy, Jan. 17, 2023. A tram featuring the Year of the Rabbit was unveiled here on Tuesday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A tram decorated with paintings themed on the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit is seen in Rome, Italy, Jan. 17, 2023. A tram featuring the Year of the Rabbit was unveiled here on Tuesday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A tram decorated with paintings themed on the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit drives past the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome, Italy, Jan. 17, 2023. A tram featuring the Year of the Rabbit was unveiled here on Tuesday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A tram decorated with paintings themed on the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit is seen in Rome, Italy, Jan. 17, 2023. A tram featuring the Year of the Rabbit was unveiled here on Tuesday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
A tram decorated with paintings themed on the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit is seen in Rome, Italy, Jan. 17, 2023. A tram featuring the Year of the Rabbit was unveiled here on Tuesday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)
Photos
Related Stories
- Heilongjiang trains ready for festival rush
- Train maintenance carried out in Changsha during Spring Festival travel rush
- China to hold over 12,000 cultural activities during Spring Festival
- Countdown Calendar for Spring Festival: Butcher the Rooster
- People on their way for family reunions during Spring Festival travel rush
- Travel market to rebound during Spring Festival holiday season
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.