Tram featuring Year of Rabbit unveiled in Rome

Xinhua) 13:20, January 18, 2023

A tram decorated with paintings themed on the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit is seen in Rome, Italy, Jan. 17, 2023. A tram featuring the Year of the Rabbit was unveiled here on Tuesday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

A tram decorated with paintings themed on the Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit drives past the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art in Rome, Italy, Jan. 17, 2023. A tram featuring the Year of the Rabbit was unveiled here on Tuesday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Jin Mamengni)

