Countdown Calendar for Spring Festival: Butcher the Rooster

People's Daily Online) 09:43, January 18, 2023

The countdown to the Spring Festival usually starts on the 23rd day of the twelfth month of the lunar year, when Chinese people get busier with preparations for the festival and observe traditional folk customs in the country.

On the 27th day of the 12th lunar month, butcher the rooster

As the popular folk saying goes, “slaughter a rooster, take a shower, have a haircut, and put on new clothes on the 27th day of the twelfth lunar month”. People do all these things to get rid of the troubles of the past year and get ready for the new year.

