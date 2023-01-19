We Are China

Villagers perform dragon dance to greet Spring Festival

Ecns.cn) 09:17, January 19, 2023

Villagers perform dragon dance on a glass walkway to greet the upcoming Spring Festival at Shiniuzhai National Geological Park, central China’s Hunan Province, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

Villagers perform dragon dance on a glass viewing platform to greet the upcoming Spring Festival at Shiniuzhai National Geological Park, central China’s Hunan Province, Jan. 17,, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

Villagers perform dragon dance on a glass viewing platform to greet the upcoming Spring Festival at Shiniuzhai National Geological Park, central China’s Hunan Province, Jan. 17,, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

Villagers perform dragon dance on a glass viewing platform to greet the upcoming Spring Festival at Shiniuzhai National Geological Park, central China’s Hunan Province, Jan. 17,, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

Villagers perform dragon dance on a glass viewing platform to greet the upcoming Spring Festival at Shiniuzhai National Geological Park, central China’s Hunan Province, Jan. 17,, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)