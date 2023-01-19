Villagers perform dragon dance to greet Spring Festival
Villagers perform dragon dance on a glass walkway to greet the upcoming Spring Festival at Shiniuzhai National Geological Park, central China’s Hunan Province, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)
Villagers perform dragon dance on a glass viewing platform to greet the upcoming Spring Festival at Shiniuzhai National Geological Park, central China’s Hunan Province, Jan. 17,, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)
Villagers perform dragon dance on a glass viewing platform to greet the upcoming Spring Festival at Shiniuzhai National Geological Park, central China’s Hunan Province, Jan. 17,, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)
Villagers perform dragon dance on a glass viewing platform to greet the upcoming Spring Festival at Shiniuzhai National Geological Park, central China’s Hunan Province, Jan. 17,, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)
Villagers perform dragon dance on a glass viewing platform to greet the upcoming Spring Festival at Shiniuzhai National Geological Park, central China’s Hunan Province, Jan. 17,, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Yang Huafeng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Calendar for Spring Festival: Paste Paper-cuts and Couplets
- Spring Festival vibes fill China’s Fuzhou city
- Chinese embassy distributes Spring Festival kits to overseas nationals in Nepal
- Foreigners enjoy Chinese New Year celebration in NW China’s Gansu
- Tram featuring Year of Rabbit unveiled in Rome
- Heilongjiang trains ready for festival rush
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.