Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Spring Festival vibes fill China’s Fuzhou city

(People's Daily Online) 15:43, January 18, 2023
Photo shows red lanterns in Fuzhou city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (Photo/Kang Lei)

As the Chinese New Year approaches, the festive atmosphere is permeating the streets of Fuzhou city, southeast China’s Fujian Province, where red lanterns, Spring Festival couplets and paper-cut window decorations bring the joy of the pending new year to the city.


