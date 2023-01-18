Spring Festival vibes fill China’s Fuzhou city

People's Daily Online) 15:43, January 18, 2023

Photo shows red lanterns in Fuzhou city, southeast China’s Fujian Province. (Photo/Kang Lei)

As the Chinese New Year approaches, the festive atmosphere is permeating the streets of Fuzhou city, southeast China’s Fujian Province, where red lanterns, Spring Festival couplets and paper-cut window decorations bring the joy of the pending new year to the city.

