Enjoy Spring Festival with Pan: Paper cuttings

(People's Daily App) 12:09, January 20, 2023

Today is Friday, January 20, 2023, the 29th day of the 12th lunar month on the traditional Chinese lunar calendar. The Chinese mainland this year enjoys a seven-day Spring Festival holiday starting January 21.

During Spring Festival, a family will traditionally paste up fu, the Chinese character for prosperity, alongside calligraphy couplets and paper-cuts. They bid farewell to the old year and welcome good fortune for the coming year.

(Produced by Cheng Weidan, Wang Xiangyu, Zhu Yurou, Lin Rui, Bai Yuanqi, Liang Peiyu and Xu Ruijia)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)