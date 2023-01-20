Home>>
Enjoy Spring Festival with Pan: Paper cuttings
(People's Daily App) 12:09, January 20, 2023
Today is Friday, January 20, 2023, the 29th day of the 12th lunar month on the traditional Chinese lunar calendar. The Chinese mainland this year enjoys a seven-day Spring Festival holiday starting January 21.
During Spring Festival, a family will traditionally paste up fu, the Chinese character for prosperity, alongside calligraphy couplets and paper-cuts. They bid farewell to the old year and welcome good fortune for the coming year.
