People purchase seafood for upcoming Spring Festival in China’s Hainan

People's Daily Online) 13:33, January 19, 2023

People select dried seafood for the upcoming Spring Festival at a food market in Haikou city, south China’s Hainan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)

As the Spring Festival approaches, people have been busy buying seafood including dried shrimp, fish and scallops at a food market in Haikou city, south China’s Hainan Province.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)