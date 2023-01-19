Languages

Thursday, January 19, 2023

People purchase seafood for upcoming Spring Festival in China’s Hainan

(People's Daily Online) 13:33, January 19, 2023
People purchase seafood for upcoming Spring Festival in China’s Hainan
People select dried seafood for the upcoming Spring Festival at a food market in Haikou city, south China’s Hainan Province. (People’s Daily Online/Meng Fansheng)

As the Spring Festival approaches, people have been busy buying seafood including dried shrimp, fish and scallops at a food market in Haikou city, south China’s Hainan Province.


