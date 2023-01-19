Floating flower market greets Spring Festival in Guangzhou

January 19, 2023

A young woman dressed in traditional Hanfu costume takes part in a cruise parade during the 13th water flower market, a unique tradition during China's Spring Festival in Liwan district of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

