Floating flower market greets Spring Festival in Guangzhou
(Ecns.cn) 13:51, January 19, 2023
A young woman dressed in traditional Hanfu costume takes part in a cruise parade during the 13th water flower market, a unique tradition during China's Spring Festival in Liwan district of Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Jan. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)
