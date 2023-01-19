Traditional Taige parade for upcoming Spring Festival held in NW China’s Qinghai

People's Daily Online) 16:48, January 19, 2023

A young performer prepares for a Taige parade in Qianhuying village, Huangzhong district, Xining city, northwest China’s Qinghai Province, Jan. 16, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)

A Taige parade for the upcoming Spring Festival was held in Qianhuying village, Huangzhong district, Xining city, northwest China’s Qinghai Province on Jan. 16.

Taige, a traditional folk show that combines painting, embroidery, wood carving and other arts, is performed with children wearing costumes and make-up while standing on high plank platforms. The teenagers are always dressed as characters from traditional operas and historical stories.

Qianhuying village’s Taige performance originated in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), and has been listed as a national intangible cultural heritage. It is part of the performance of Shehuo, a folk art festivity practiced during the Spring Festival.

Recently, Shehuo performers in many villages in Qinghai have been rehearsing for the upcoming Spring Festival.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)