Traditional Taige parade for upcoming Spring Festival held in NW China’s Qinghai
|A young performer prepares for a Taige parade in Qianhuying village, Huangzhong district, Xining city, northwest China’s Qinghai Province, Jan. 16, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Gan Haiqiong)
A Taige parade for the upcoming Spring Festival was held in Qianhuying village, Huangzhong district, Xining city, northwest China’s Qinghai Province on Jan. 16.
Taige, a traditional folk show that combines painting, embroidery, wood carving and other arts, is performed with children wearing costumes and make-up while standing on high plank platforms. The teenagers are always dressed as characters from traditional operas and historical stories.
Qianhuying village’s Taige performance originated in the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), and has been listed as a national intangible cultural heritage. It is part of the performance of Shehuo, a folk art festivity practiced during the Spring Festival.
Recently, Shehuo performers in many villages in Qinghai have been rehearsing for the upcoming Spring Festival.
Photos
