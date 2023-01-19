Home>>
Enjoy Spring Festival with Pan: Go shopping
(People's Daily App) 16:23, January 19, 2023
Today is Thursday, January 19, 2023, the 28th day of the 12th lunar month on the traditional Chinese lunar calendar. The Chinese mainland this year enjoys a seven-day Spring Festival holiday starting January 21.
Most Chinese families will buy special items for the Spring Festival to wish their family a happy and smooth life in the year ahead.
(Produced by Cheng Weidan, Wang Xiangyu, Zhu Yurou, Lin Rui, Bai Yuanqi, Liang Peiyu and Xu Ruijia)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Rabbit themed exhibition kicks off at National Museum of China
- Floating flower market greets Spring Festival in Guangzhou
- People purchase seafood for upcoming Spring Festival in China’s Hainan
- Villagers perform dragon dance to greet Spring Festival
- Calendar for Spring Festival: Paste Paper-cuts and Couplets
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.