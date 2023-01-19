Enjoy Spring Festival with Pan: Go shopping

(People's Daily App) 16:23, January 19, 2023

Today is Thursday, January 19, 2023, the 28th day of the 12th lunar month on the traditional Chinese lunar calendar. The Chinese mainland this year enjoys a seven-day Spring Festival holiday starting January 21.

Most Chinese families will buy special items for the Spring Festival to wish their family a happy and smooth life in the year ahead.

