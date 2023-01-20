East China's Yantai Port sees busy days ahead of Spring Festival

Xinhua) 09:18, January 20, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2023 shows vehicles waiting for shipment at Yantai Port in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province. The port is seeing busy days ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival as arrays of vehicles waiting for shipment occupy its roll-on/roll-off terminal. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2023 shows vehicles waiting for shipment at Yantai Port in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province. The port is seeing busy days ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival as arrays of vehicles waiting for shipment occupy its roll-on/roll-off terminal. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2023 shows vehicles waiting for shipment at Yantai Port in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province. The port is seeing busy days ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival as arrays of vehicles waiting for shipment occupy its roll-on/roll-off terminal. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2023 shows vehicles waiting for shipment at Yantai Port in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province. The port is seeing busy days ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival as arrays of vehicles waiting for shipment occupy its roll-on/roll-off terminal. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 18, 2023 shows vehicles waiting for shipment at Yantai Port in Yantai, east China's Shandong Province. The port is seeing busy days ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival as arrays of vehicles waiting for shipment occupy its roll-on/roll-off terminal. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)