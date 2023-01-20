Spring Festival fair held in Changchun, NE China

Xinhua) 13:39, January 20, 2023

People select decorations for the Spring Festival in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 19, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

People shop for the Spring Festival in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 19, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

People select decorations for the Spring Festival in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 19, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

People shop for the Spring Festival in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 19, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

People select decorations for the Spring Festival in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 19, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

People select decorations for the Spring Festival in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 19, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

People select decorations for the Spring Festival in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 19, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

People select decorations for the Spring Festival in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 19, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)