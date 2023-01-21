Festive celebrations of Chinese Lunar New Year in Tangshan, N China
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows people looking at festive lanterns at the Hetou old street ahead of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Fengnan District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows people visiting the Hetou old street ahead of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Fengnan District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows a dancer performing at the Hetou old street ahead of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Fengnan District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
People look at festive lanterns at the Hetou old street ahead of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Fengnan District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, on Jan. 20, 2023. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows festive lanterns at the Hetou old street ahead of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Fengnan District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
This aerial photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows festive lanterns at the Hetou old street ahead of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Fengnan District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)
A dancer performs at the Hetou old street ahead of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year in Fengnan District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, on Jan. 20, 2023. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)
