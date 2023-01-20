Foreign students write Chinese character “Fu” for upcoming Spring Festival

People's Daily Online) 14:35, January 20, 2023

Calligraphy enthusiasts and foreign students show their calligraphy works during a cultural activity for the upcoming Spring Festival in Qinhuangdao city, north China’s Hebei Province, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo/Cao Jianxiong)

A cultural activity to celebrate the upcoming Spring Festival, or Chinese New Year, was held for foreign students at Yanshan University in Qinhuangdao city, north China’s Hebei Province, on Jan. 17.

During the activity, which was jointly hosted by the university and Baitaling neighborhood, Haigang district of Qinhuangdao, students from countries including Madagascar, Rwanda and Turkmenistan learned to write the Chinese character “Fu,” which means “fortune” and “luck" in English, and Spring Festival couplets under the instruction of calligraphy enthusiasts, as they enjoyed the festival atmosphere.

